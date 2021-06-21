Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

99,900 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

Sport

Sport

Location

Yaver's Auto

2289 Barton Street East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

905-920-2311

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7374737
  • Stock #: 1601
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH5FU284972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1601
  • Mileage 99,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS, only 99000km, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, AC, CD, Power Windows Power Locks, White on Black cloth interior and great shape available for sale Certified for $9995+HST and Licensing.Please contact us for test Drive and AvailabilityYaver's Auto 905-920-23112289 Barton Street East,Hamilton, ON - L8E 2W8Open Monday to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 4PM and Saturday 10AM to 3PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.Read the full description on our Website at:http://www.yaversauto.com... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Remote Trunk Release
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Security alarm system
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Keyless Start
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof

