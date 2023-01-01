2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $16,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 8 , 8 4 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9613849

9613849 Stock #: A6631

A6631 VIN: KMHD35LH7FU246631

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 78,841 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.