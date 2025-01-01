Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS, AWD, NAV, REMOTE STARTER, LEATHER, PANOROOF, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND BACK & STEERING, BACKUP CAMERA AND MUCH MORE........WEATHER TECH MATS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN SELLING PRICE. YOU CAN BUY THEM FOR $350 FRONT AND BACK ROW. <br/> Impeccable, First-Rate, Pre-Owned AutoHub Certified Vehicles. <br/> AT AUTOHUB, CUSTOMER SATISFACTION IS OUR #1 PRIORITY...DONT BELIEVE US? CHECK WHAT OUR CUSTOMERS ARE SAYING ON GOOGLE AND SEE WHY WE ARE HAMILTONS #1 DEALER 4 YEARS IN A ROW!! WE ARE HAPPY TO PROVIDE YOU WITH VEHICLE SOLUTIONS THAT WE KNOW YOU WILL BE HAPPY WITH FOR YEARS TO COME! <br/> All you have to do is pay the Price + HST and Licensing in order to drive away with one of our many AutoHub certified, pre-owned, luxury vehicles, all of which are provided with complete Car Fax or Auto Check Reports by UCDA! At AutoHub, not only do we guarantee every vehicle, including the one featured here, is thoroughly inspected 150 points by our trained technicians. <br/> Are you new to Canada? Do you have Bad Credit? No Credit? Have you filed for Bankruptcy or Proposal? If you answered yes to any of the aforesaid questions then please call us at 905-575-AUTO (2886) or 1-855-444-6482 so that our experienced sales, financial and service team members may afford you with Ontarios best financing options made available based on approved credit. Also ask for our No payment for 90 days and 0% financing program. <br/> Please visit us as we are pleased to service you six days a week. Also catering to our Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Dundas, Burlington, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Brampton, Caledonia, Grimsby, Brantford, Haldimand, Welland, Norfolk, Brant, Cayuga, Binbrook, Waterdown, Flamborough, Lincoln, St. Catharine, Vaughan, Toronto, North York, Markham, Etobicoke, Barrie and Niagara. <br/>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

109,780 KM

Details Description

$17,444

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL LIMITED-6 SEATER-TOP OF THE LINE-LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
12899849

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL LIMITED-6 SEATER-TOP OF THE LINE-LOADED

Location

AutoHub

109 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, ON L8K 1G3

905-575-2886

  1. 12899849
  2. 12899849
  3. 12899849
  4. 12899849
  5. 12899849
  6. 12899849
  7. 12899849
  8. 12899849
  9. 12899849
  10. 12899849
  11. 12899849
  12. 12899849
  13. 12899849
  14. 12899849
  15. 12899849
  16. 12899849
  17. 12899849
  18. 12899849
  19. 12899849
  20. 12899849
  21. 12899849
  22. 12899849
  23. 12899849
  24. 12899849
  25. 12899849
  26. 12899849
  27. 12899849
  28. 12899849
  29. 12899849
Contact Seller

$17,444

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,780KM
VIN KM8SNDHF7FU119526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 109,780 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS, AWD, NAV, REMOTE STARTER, LEATHER, PANOROOF, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND BACK & STEERING, BACKUP CAMERA AND MUCH MORE........WEATHER TECH MATS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN SELLING PRICE. YOU CAN BUY THEM FOR $350 FRONT AND BACK ROW.
Impeccable, First-Rate, Pre-Owned AutoHub Certified Vehicles.
AT AUTOHUB, CUSTOMER SATISFACTION IS OUR #1 PRIORITY...DON'T BELIEVE US? CHECK WHAT OUR CUSTOMERS ARE SAYING ON GOOGLE AND SEE WHY WE ARE HAMILTON'S #1 DEALER 4 YEARS IN A ROW!! WE ARE HAPPY TO PROVIDE YOU WITH VEHICLE SOLUTIONS THAT WE KNOW YOU WILL BE HAPPY WITH FOR YEARS TO COME!
All you have to do is pay the Price + HST and Licensing in order to drive away with one of our many AutoHub certified, pre-owned, luxury vehicles, all of which are provided with complete Car Fax or Auto Check Reports by UCDA! At AutoHub, not only do we guarantee every vehicle, including the one featured here, is thoroughly inspected 150 points by our trained technicians.
Are you new to Canada? Do you have Bad Credit? No Credit? Have you filed for Bankruptcy or Proposal? If you answered yes to any of the aforesaid questions then please call us at 905-575-AUTO (2886) or 1-855-444-6482 so that our experienced sales, financial and service team members may afford you with Ontarios best financing options made available based on approved credit. Also ask for our No payment for 90 days and 0% financing program.
Please visit us as we are pleased to service you six days a week. Also catering to our Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Dundas, Burlington, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Brampton, Caledonia, Grimsby, Brantford, Haldimand, Welland, Norfolk, Brant, Cayuga, Binbrook, Waterdown, Flamborough, Lincoln, St. Catharine, Vaughan, Toronto, North York, Markham, Etobicoke, Barrie and Niagara.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoHub

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SV-NAV-BACKUPCAMERA-SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra SV-NAV-BACKUPCAMERA-SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS 109,400 KM $12,444 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL LIMITED-6 SEATER-TOP OF THE LINE-LOADED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL LIMITED-6 SEATER-TOP OF THE LINE-LOADED 109,780 KM $17,444 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE-AWD-NAV-BACKUP CAMERA-HEATED SEATS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE-AWD-NAV-BACKUP CAMERA-HEATED SEATS 109,999 KM $17,444 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AutoHub

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoHub

AutoHub

109 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, ON L8K 1G3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-575-XXXX

(click to show)

905-575-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,444

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoHub

905-575-2886

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe