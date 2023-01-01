Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2015 Hyundai Santa Fe sports luxury package has clean carfax no accidents reported comes with AWD panoramic roof rear view camera heated leather seats power seats push button start keyless entry alloys and much more looks and runs great </div>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

112,250 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1703785128
  2. 1703785128
  3. 1703785128
  4. 1703785128
  5. 1703785128
  6. 1703785128
  7. 1703785128
  8. 1703785128
  9. 1703785128
  10. 1703785128
  11. 1703785128
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
112,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB2FG293659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 101067
  • Mileage 112,250 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe sports luxury package has clean carfax no accidents reported comes with AWD panoramic roof rear view camera heated leather seats power seats push button start keyless entry alloys and much more looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

Used 2014 Honda Accord LX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Honda Accord LX 159,532 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Sport for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Sport 158,896 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Ford Fusion SE 157,211 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport