$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
FWD 2.4L | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 253,409 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD | 2.4L | One Owner | Heated Seats | Bluetooth Audio
This Certified 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD is a one-owner SUV with NO ACCIDENTS, offering style, comfort, and practicality for your everyday driving needs.
🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 Front Wheel Drive – Smooth & Efficient
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Comfort in Cold Weather
🔹 Bluetooth Audio & Hands-Free Calling – Stream Music Wirelessly
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player With AUX Input
🔹 Cloth Interior – Comfortable & Clean
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors – Full Convenience Package
🔹 Keyless Entry – Easy Access
🔹 Air Conditioning – Stay Cool in Summer
🔹 Cruise Control – Relax on the Highway
🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility Anytime
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish & Functional
🔹 Excellent on Gas – Fuel Efficient SUV
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Lien-Free, Full History
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
905-975-9705