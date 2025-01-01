Menu
<p class=p1>✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD | 2.4L | One Owner | Heated Seats | Bluetooth Audio</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>This Certified 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD is a one-owner SUV with NO ACCIDENTS, offering style, comfort, and practicality for your everyday driving needs.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission</p><p class=p1>🔹 Front Wheel Drive – Smooth & Efficient</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated Front Seats – Comfort in Cold Weather</p><p class=p1>🔹 Bluetooth Audio & Hands-Free Calling – Stream Music Wirelessly</p><p class=p1>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player With AUX Input</p><p class=p1>🔹 Cloth Interior – Comfortable & Clean</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors – Full Convenience Package</p><p class=p1>🔹 Keyless Entry – Easy Access</p><p class=p1>🔹 Air Conditioning – Stay Cool in Summer</p><p class=p1>🔹 Cruise Control – Relax on the Highway</p><p class=p1>🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility Anytime</p><p class=p1>🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish & Functional</p><p class=p1>🔹 Excellent on Gas – Fuel Efficient SUV</p><p class=p1>🔹 Runs and Drives Great!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p1>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p1>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com</p><p class=p1>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p class=p1>✔️ <span class=s1><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED</strong></span> – No Accidents, Lien-Free, Full History</p><p class=p1>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p1>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p1>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p1>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You</p><p class=p1>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

253,409 KM

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

253,409KM
VIN 5XYZT3LB8FG277690

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 253,409 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

