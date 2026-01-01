$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Luxury
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Luxury
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,843 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe is dressed in a stunning silver and paired with an elegant black interior, ensuring style as you drive. This SUV comes with many great features such as AC, a panoramic sunroof, rear door sunshades, all promising comfort for up to 5 passengers for every trip. An all around great vehicle, this Santa Fe is well-maintained and fully-certified.
fully-certified vehicle
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
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Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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Comfort
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-561-8030