<p>Dealer: Zens Auto Sale<br />NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.<br />Plus HST plus licensing <br />1 year or 12000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim <br />Safety Included<br />Carfax included<br />Financing available<br />Eco mode<br />Sports mode<br />Backup camera<br />Heated seats<br />Cruise control<br />USB<br />Auxiliary Input<br />Air Conditioning<br />Power locks<br />Power windows<br />Power steering<br />Power mirrors</p>

2015 Hyundai Sonata

145,802 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata

GL *HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, SPORT & ECO MODE*

2015 Hyundai Sonata

GL *HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, SPORT & ECO MODE*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,802KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPE24AF6FH009534

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,802 KM

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing 
1 year or 12000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Safety Included
Carfax included
Financing available
Eco mode
Sports mode
Backup camera
Heated seats
Cruise control
USB
Auxiliary Input
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power windows
Power steering
Power mirrors

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2015 Hyundai Sonata