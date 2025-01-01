Menu
<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 14px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;>[Certified – No Accidents] 2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport | 2.4L | Loaded</p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>🚗</span> Sporty, Reliable & Fully Loaded! This 2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport comes with a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering a smooth and efficient drive.</p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 14px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>🔥</span> Features & Options:</p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✅</span> Panoramic Sunroof & Leather Interior<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✅</span> Heated Front Seats & Power Driver’s Seat<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✅</span> Back-Up Camera & Rear Parking Sensors<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✅</span> Active Blindspot Assist & Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✅</span> Keyless Start & Remote Keyless Entry<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✅</span> Power Side Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Doors<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✅</span> AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with Auxiliary Port & Bluetooth<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✅</span> Air Conditioning & Cruise Control</p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>📅</span> Book Your Test Drive Today!</p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;>We are an OMVIC Licensed Dealership, and all our vehicles are CarProof Verified, including Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims, and Odometer Records for Canada & the U.S. Buy with confidence—No Hidden Fees!</p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>💲</span> Pricing: Hassle-Free & All-Inclusive<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>💰</span> Price + HST + Licensing – No Surprises!</p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>🔁</span> We Accept Trade-Ins & Locate Vehicles<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>🚗</span> Need Delivery? We Can Bring It to You Anywhere in Ontario!</p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>📍</span> Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>📞</span> Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 | (905) 462-5542<br /><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>📧</span> Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.com</p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>🚘</span> Coming from Out of Town? Ask About Our Customer Travel Program!</p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>💻</span> 100% Online Buying Available – Financing & Delivery Options!</p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;>We make car buying simple, stress-free, and transparent. Let’s find the perfect vehicle for you!</p>

Details Description Features

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,961KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPE34AF5FH118399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,961 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

