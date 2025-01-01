$9,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Sport Tech
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,961 KM
Vehicle Description
[Certified – No Accidents] 2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport | 2.4L | Loaded
🚗 Sporty, Reliable & Fully Loaded! This 2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport comes with a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering a smooth and efficient drive.
🔥 Features & Options:
✅ Panoramic Sunroof & Leather Interior
✅ Heated Front Seats & Power Driver’s Seat
✅ Back-Up Camera & Rear Parking Sensors
✅ Active Blindspot Assist & Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
✅ Keyless Start & Remote Keyless Entry
✅ Power Side Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Doors
✅ AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with Auxiliary Port & Bluetooth
✅ Air Conditioning & Cruise Control
📅 Book Your Test Drive Today!
We are an OMVIC Licensed Dealership, and all our vehicles are CarProof Verified, including Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims, and Odometer Records for Canada & the U.S. Buy with confidence—No Hidden Fees!
💲 Pricing: Hassle-Free & All-Inclusive
💰 Price + HST + Licensing – No Surprises!
🔁 We Accept Trade-Ins & Locate Vehicles
🚗 Need Delivery? We Can Bring It to You Anywhere in Ontario!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 | (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.com
🚘 Coming from Out of Town? Ask About Our Customer Travel Program!
💻 100% Online Buying Available – Financing & Delivery Options!
We make car buying simple, stress-free, and transparent. Let’s find the perfect vehicle for you!
Vehicle Features
905-975-9705