[Certified – Sport Package] 2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport | 2.4L | Panoramic Sunroof | Back-Up Cam | No Accidents

Well-Equipped & Sporty Sedan Featuring: ✅ 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Fuel Efficient & Reliable ✅ Front-Wheel Drive – Ideal for All-Season Driving
✅ Panoramic Sunroof – Full Glass Roof for Open Feel ✅ Back-Up Camera & Rear Parking Sensors
✅ Heated Front & Rear Leather Seats
✅ Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support ✅ Blind Spot Monitoring & Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
✅ Multiple Drive Modes – Eco, Comfort & Sport ✅ Keyless Entry & Keyless Start
✅ Premium Alloy Wheels ✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity & Hands-Free Calling ✅ AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX & USB Ports
✅ Steering Wheel Audio Controls & Cruise Control
✅ Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks ✅ LED Daytime Running Lights ✅ Sport Exterior Styling with Chrome Accents ✅ OMVIC Licensed Dealership
Every Vehicle is CarProof VERIFIED – Includes Lien Check, Accident History, and Odometer Records (Canada & U.S.) 🚫 NO HIDDEN FEES – Just Price + HST + Licensing
💼 We Take Trade-Ins | If We Don't Have What You Want, We'll Find It for You! 📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON 📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com 💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We'll Bring the Vehicle to You!
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✈️</span> Ask About Our <strong>Customer Travel Program</strong></p>

2015 Hyundai Sonata

163,992 KM

$9,799

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata

4DR SDN 2.4L AUTO SPORT

2015 Hyundai Sonata

4DR SDN 2.4L AUTO SPORT

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,992KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPE34AF7FH064040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,992 KM

Vehicle Description

[Certified – Sport Package] 2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport | 2.4L | Panoramic Sunroof | Back-Up Cam | No Accidents

Well-Equipped & Sporty Sedan Featuring:

✅ 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Fuel Efficient & Reliable
✅ Front-Wheel Drive – Ideal for All-Season Driving
✅ Panoramic Sunroof – Full Glass Roof for Open Feel
✅ Back-Up Camera & Rear Parking Sensors
✅ Heated Front & Rear Leather Seats
✅ Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support
✅ Blind Spot Monitoring & Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
✅ Multiple Drive Modes – Eco, Comfort & Sport
✅ Keyless Entry & Keyless Start
✅ Premium Alloy Wheels
✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity & Hands-Free Calling
✅ AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX & USB Ports
✅ Steering Wheel Audio Controls & Cruise Control
✅ Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks
✅ LED Daytime Running Lights

✅ Sport Exterior Styling with Chrome Accents

 

✅ OMVIC Licensed Dealership
Every Vehicle is CarProof VERIFIED – Includes Lien Check, Accident History, and Odometer Records (Canada & U.S.)

🚫 NO HIDDEN FEES – Just Price + HST + Licensing
💼 We Take Trade-Ins | If We Don’t Have What You Want, We'll Find It for You!

📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com

💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring the Vehicle to You!
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Blind Spot

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Driver Seat
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: active head restraints (height adjustable), 8-way power driver's seat w/lumbar support and driver memory and 6-way manual passenger seat including height adjustment
Passenger Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Chrome Door Handles
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Email GG Cars

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
Call Dealer

905-975-XXXX

905-975-9705

$9,799

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2015 Hyundai Sonata