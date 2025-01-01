$9,799+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata
4DR SDN 2.4L AUTO SPORT
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$9,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,992 KM
Vehicle Description
[Certified – Sport Package] 2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport | 2.4L | Panoramic Sunroof | Back-Up Cam | No Accidents
Well-Equipped & Sporty Sedan Featuring:
✅ 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Fuel Efficient & Reliable
✅ Front-Wheel Drive – Ideal for All-Season Driving
✅ Panoramic Sunroof – Full Glass Roof for Open Feel
✅ Back-Up Camera & Rear Parking Sensors
✅ Heated Front & Rear Leather Seats
✅ Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support
✅ Blind Spot Monitoring & Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
✅ Multiple Drive Modes – Eco, Comfort & Sport
✅ Keyless Entry & Keyless Start
✅ Premium Alloy Wheels
✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity & Hands-Free Calling
✅ AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX & USB Ports
✅ Steering Wheel Audio Controls & Cruise Control
✅ Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks
✅ LED Daytime Running Lights
✅ Sport Exterior Styling with Chrome Accents
✅ OMVIC Licensed Dealership
Every Vehicle is CarProof VERIFIED – Includes Lien Check, Accident History, and Odometer Records (Canada & U.S.)
🚫 NO HIDDEN FEES – Just Price + HST + Licensing
💼 We Take Trade-Ins | If We Don’t Have What You Want, We'll Find It for You!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring the Vehicle to You!
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program
Vehicle Features
GG Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
+ taxes & licensing
905-975-9705