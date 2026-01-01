Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited for sale in Hamilton, ON

2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14458333

2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Limited

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1784312390702
  2. 1784312391225
  3. 1784312391657
  4. 1784312392093
  5. 1784312392514
  6. 1784312392925
  7. 1784312393348
  8. 1784312393783
  9. 1784312394212
  10. 1784312394656
  11. 1784312395093
  12. 1784312395518
  13. 1784312395998
  14. 1784312396421
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
CALL
VIN KMHEC4A40FA138514

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volvo XC40 R-Design for sale in Hamilton, ON
2020 Volvo XC40 R-Design 170,521 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad 149,211 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid