<div>2015 infinity QX50 gray with black interior low low kilometres comes with AWD sunroof leather seats heated seats push button start keyless entry alloys and much more looks and runs great </div>

2015 Infiniti QX50

71,211 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Infiniti QX50

BASE

2015 Infiniti QX50

BASE

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

71,211KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ0HR9FM772140

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 101051
  • Mileage 71,211 KM

2015 infinity QX50 gray with black interior low low kilometres comes with AWD sunroof leather seats heated seats push button start keyless entry alloys and much more looks and runs great 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Bluetooth Connection

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-XXXX

905-546-7373

905-543-7373
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2015 Infiniti QX50