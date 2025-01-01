$11,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Sport *BEIGE INTERIOR, FULLY SERVIED @ DEALER*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,409 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing Available
FULLY SERVICED AT THE DEALER FROM BEGINNING TO END
BEIGE INTERIOR
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Remote start
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Bluetooth
Auxiliary input
USB
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Zens Auto Sales
