<div>2015 jeep patriot High Altitude package black on black comes with power windows and locks leather seats heated seats sunroof navigation keyless entry alloys and much more assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000km warranty included looks and runs great </div>

2015 Jeep Patriot

164,203 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,203KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB2FD411456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,203 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 jeep patriot High Altitude package black on black comes with power windows and locks leather seats heated seats sunroof navigation keyless entry alloys and much more assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000km warranty included looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2015 Jeep Patriot