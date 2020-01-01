Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Wrangler

126,662 KM

Details Description

$29,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,975

+ taxes & licensing

Dewildt Chrysler

905-312-0090

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited SAHARA | DUAL TOPS | NAV | ALPINE |

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited SAHARA | DUAL TOPS | NAV | ALPINE |

Location

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

Contact Seller

$29,975

+ taxes & licensing

126,662KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6306234
  • Stock #: JW21021A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG8FL634579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUNSET ORANGE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,662 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER!!! DUAL TOPS!!! NAVIGATION!!! BLUETOOTH!!! HEATED SEATS!!! ALPINE 9 SPEAKER SOUND W SUB!!! REMOTE START!!! 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 equipped with the award-winning 3.6L Pentastar engine and 5 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include connectivity group, dual top group, GPS navigation, heated front seats, alpine 9 speaker w/ all weather subwoofer, remote start system, 18 inch polished satin wheels, and finished in sunset orange pearl coat. This one owner Wrangler is accident free and comes fully certified!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dewildt Chrysler

2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 76,681 KM
$34,975 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee T...
 5,815 KM
$38,975 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee L...
 115,815 KM
$16,975 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dewildt Chrysler

Dewildt Chrysler

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

Call Dealer

905-312-XXXX

(click to show)

905-312-0090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory