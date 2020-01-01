+ taxes & licensing
1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7
ONE OWNER!!! DUAL TOPS!!! NAVIGATION!!! BLUETOOTH!!! HEATED SEATS!!! ALPINE 9 SPEAKER SOUND W SUB!!! REMOTE START!!! 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 equipped with the award-winning 3.6L Pentastar engine and 5 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include connectivity group, dual top group, GPS navigation, heated front seats, alpine 9 speaker w/ all weather subwoofer, remote start system, 18 inch polished satin wheels, and finished in sunset orange pearl coat. This one owner Wrangler is accident free and comes fully certified!!!
