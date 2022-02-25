Menu
2015 Kia Forte

197,623 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Star Vendor Auto

289-925-6557

2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

LX

2015 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Star Vendor Auto

40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8

289-925-6557

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

197,623KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8324988
  • VIN: KNAFX4A62F5424448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,623 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Email Star Vendor Auto

Star Vendor Auto

Star Vendor Auto

40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8

