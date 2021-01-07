Menu
2015 Kia Rondo

149,754 KM

$7,995

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

LX

  • Listing ID: 6523972
  • Stock #: 1507
  • VIN: KNAHT8A36F7079186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 149,754 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2015 Kia Rondo with 149000km 5 Passenger 4 Cylinder Engine, Bluetooth, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, AC, Heated Seats, Bluetooth , Alloy Wheels and more available for sale Certified $7995+HST and Licensing.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM. Sunday appointment only (11-2pm)We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Parking Sensors
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Dual Shift Transmission

Quick Links
Directions Inventory