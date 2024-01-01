Menu
<p>2015 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX,excellent conditions,super clean,fully loaded,low kilometres,one owner,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=GWvaJHsFA28DYAty4bifjSyNHeVOLF9s</p>

2015 Kia Sorento

110,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX

2015 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKWDA76FG647905

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

2015 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX,excellent conditions,super clean,fully loaded,low kilometres,one owner,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=GWvaJHsFA28DYAty4bifjSyNHeVOLF9s

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2015 Kia Sorento