With striking style, respectable performance, and luxury you'd expect from its name, the Lexus IS 250 is a strong performer in its competitive segment. This 2015 Lexus IS 250 is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.
The 2015 Lexus IS 250 offers daring styling, excellent build quality, and benchmark handling. It has the look and feel of a European luxury sedan with the rock solid reliability of a Japanese compact. From the look to the performance to the luxurious interior, the Lexus IS 250 excels at everything you're looking for in a luxury sedan. This low mileage sedan has just 13,100 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels.
Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer. We welcome you to visit Mountain Mitsubishi today to test drive a new or used Mitsubishi.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: Analog
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Body-coloured bumpers
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Leatherette seat upholstery
Metal-look shift knob trim
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Premium Sound Package
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Width: 1,810 mm
Rear Leg Room: 818 mm
Wheelbase: 2,800 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,381 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,338 mm
Overall height: 1,430 mm
Overall Length: 4,665 mm
Front Head Room: 970 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,138 mm
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,655 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,125 kg
Max cargo capacity: 306 L
Rear Head Room: 936 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
