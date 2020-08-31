2015 Lexus IS 250

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: Analog Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 45 Safety First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7.5 Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Leatherette seat upholstery Metal-look shift knob trim Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Driver and passenger knee airbags Premium Sound Package Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 66 L Tires: Width: 225 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Width: 1,810 mm Rear Leg Room: 818 mm Wheelbase: 2,800 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,381 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,338 mm Overall height: 1,430 mm Overall Length: 4,665 mm Front Head Room: 970 mm Front Leg Room: 1,138 mm HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,655 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,125 kg Max cargo capacity: 306 L Rear Head Room: 936 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights

