2015 Lincoln MKC
2015 Lincoln MKC
AWD! NAVIGATION! LEATHER!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
89,726KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- VIN: 5LMCJ2A95FUJ46763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 89,726 KM
Vehicle Description
Select EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift
| Remote Start, Ambient Lighting, Auto High Beams, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Side View Mirror, Autofolding Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot Info System w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Climate Package, Embedded Modem, Equipment Group 102A Reserve, Hands-Free Liftgate, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Navigation w/Voice Recognition, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Premium Heated & Cooled Leather Seating, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Signal Lamps In Exterior Mirror, Tonneau Cover, Universal Garage Door Opener, Vista Roof w/Power Shade, Wheels: 18" Polished Alum w/Dark Stainless Pockets, Wollsdorf Leather Steering Wheel, Zebrano Wood Package.
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9