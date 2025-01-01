Menu
Account
Sign In
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.20% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.*** <br/>

2015 Mazda CX-5

137,654 KM

Details Description

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mazda CX-5

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12818053

2015 Mazda CX-5

Touring

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 12818053
  2. 12818053
  3. 12818053
  4. 12818053
  5. 12818053
  6. 12818053
  7. 12818053
  8. 12818053
  9. 12818053
  10. 12818053
  11. 12818053
  12. 12818053
  13. 12818053
  14. 12818053
  15. 12818053
  16. 12818053
  17. 12818053
  18. 12818053
  19. 12818053
  20. 12818053
  21. 12818053
  22. 12818053
  23. 12818053
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,654KM
VIN JM3KE4CYXF0476243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 137,654 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.20% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring 137,654 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT 171,025 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Hyundai Elantra Luxury for sale in Hamilton, ON
2025 Hyundai Elantra Luxury 20,200 KM $27,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2015 Mazda CX-5