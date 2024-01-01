$18,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-9
GT,ONLY 78000KM,ACCIDENT FREE
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,498KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jm3tb3da4f0452092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 78,498 KM
Vehicle Description
only 78000km,accident free,7 passenger, fully loaded GT model, safety included, no added fees, excellent condition
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Proximity Key
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
