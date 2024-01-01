Menu
<p>only 78000km,accident free,7 passenger, fully loaded GT model, safety included, no added fees, excellent condition</p>

2015 Mazda CX-9

78,498 KM

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-9

GT,ONLY 78000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

2015 Mazda CX-9

GT,ONLY 78000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,498KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jm3tb3da4f0452092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 78,498 KM

Vehicle Description

only 78000km,accident free,7 passenger, fully loaded GT model, safety included, no added fees, excellent condition

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

2015 Mazda CX-9