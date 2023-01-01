$20,995+ tax & licensing
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-9
GS ONLY 52000KM,ACCIDENT FREE,7 PASSENGER
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
52,868KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9990929
- VIN: jm3tb2ca2f0466553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 52,868 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner,7 passenger,only 52000km,accident free,safety included,no added fees or charges,excellent condition
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
