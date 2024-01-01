2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Dealer: Zens Auto Sale

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

plus HST plus licensing 

1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 

Carfax included

Safety

Financing Available

Cruise Control

Backup Camera

Bluetooth

Air Conditioning

Push to start

Power locks

Power steering

Power mirrors

Auxiliary input

USB

Remote key-less entry

Power windows

CD player

Premium audio

154,169 KM

GS *BACKUP CAMERA, SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENG & TRAN*

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
154,169KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBM1V7XFM153786

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,169 KM

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

plus HST plus licensing 

1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 

Carfax included

Safety

Financing Available

Cruise Control

Backup Camera

Bluetooth

Air Conditioning

Push to start

Power locks

Power steering

Power mirrors

Auxiliary input

USB

Remote key-less entry

Power windows

CD player

Premium audio

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-XXXX

905-962-2226

905-962-2226

