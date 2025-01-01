$11,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GX *SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,197 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing Available
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Air Conditioning
Push to start
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Additional Features
More inventory From Zens Auto Sales
Zens Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226