2015 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 3 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7185884

7185884 Stock #: HN2858A

HN2858A VIN: 3MZBM1U74FM175140

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # HN2858A

Mileage 154,307 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.