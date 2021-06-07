Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

154,307 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

1-888-793-5753

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX-AUTOMATIC, BLUETOOTH, POWER PKG, A/C

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX-AUTOMATIC, BLUETOOTH, POWER PKG, A/C

Location

Car Nation Canada

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

1-888-793-5753

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,307KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7185884
  • Stock #: HN2858A
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U74FM175140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # HN2858A
  • Mileage 154,307 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MAZDA3 GX - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, BLUETOOTH, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AUTOMATIC OFF HEADLIGHTS, 16 INCH WHEELS AND MUCH MUCH MORE. 

Mazda of Hamilton, serving the Hamilton and surrounding area for over 30 years. We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and used inventory, as well as a Parts and Service Departments.

 

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Mazda of Hamilton

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

