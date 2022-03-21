Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

73,702 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 1660917698
  2. 1660917699
  3. 1660917707
  4. 1660917707
  5. 1660917706
  6. 1660917707
  7. 1660917704
  8. 1660917707
  9. 1660917702
  10. 1660917706
  11. 1660917704
  12. 1660917702
  13. 1660917704
  14. 1660917705
  15. 1660917703
  16. 1660917698
  17. 1660917704
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

73,702KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8963758
  • Stock #: 6034
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U78FM136034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,702 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 73,702 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE
 66,488 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
33,907 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory