Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 MINI Cooper

183,371 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Daleo Motors

905-545-1555

Contact Seller
2015 MINI Cooper

2015 MINI Cooper

LEATHER / PANOROOF / KEYLESS GO / SPOILER /

Watch This Vehicle

2015 MINI Cooper

LEATHER / PANOROOF / KEYLESS GO / SPOILER /

Location

Daleo Motors

1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4

905-545-1555

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

183,371KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7954085
  • Stock #: 4401
  • VIN: WMWXM5C5XFT939197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,371 KM

Vehicle Description

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans! Apply Online @ www.DaleoMotors.ca *down payment may be required*

Main Office
1575 Main St. E.

 

Overflow Lot
1553 Main St. E

Hamilton’s Auto Sales & Financing Experts! With Over 30 Years Experience; We Can Help! Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment history & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House leasing. Apply Online Now at www.DaleoMotors.ca for a No-Obligation, Pre-Approval.

At Daleo Motors, we offer HONEST, ALL-IN PRICING! The Price You See is the Price you Pay – Absolutely, NO HIDDEN FEES! Our List Price Includes: Safety Certification, CarFax History Package & OMVIC fee. We welcome you to view, inspect, test drive, and have it INDEPENDENTLY INSPECTED BY A MECHANIC OF YOUR CHOICE. 

Certification included at no extra cost. All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST

Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.

All of our vehicles are priced back on year, make, model, kms and condition.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Daleo Motors

2015 MINI Cooper PAN...
 81,015 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE /...
 131,483 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 104,045 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Daleo Motors

Daleo Motors

Daleo Motors

1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4

Call Dealer

905-545-XXXX

(click to show)

905-545-1555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory