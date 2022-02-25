Menu
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

S

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

S

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8434860
  • VIN: WMWZC5C56FWP43400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mini Cooper  "S" Countryman, AWD, 4 doors, dual sun roof, two tone, black and british racing green! great combination, alloy rims, proximity entry, push button start, One owner,  no accidents, with service records.

SOLD CERTIFIED-  Contact us to book an appointment!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

