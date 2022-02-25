$20,990+ tax & licensing
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman
S
Location
Acen Motors Inc.
1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8434860
- VIN: WMWZC5C56FWP43400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mini Cooper "S" Countryman, AWD, 4 doors, dual sun roof, two tone, black and british racing green! great combination, alloy rims, proximity entry, push button start, One owner, no accidents, with service records.
SOLD CERTIFIED- Contact us to book an appointment!
Vehicle Features
