2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Radio data system Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 6.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Driver knee airbags Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Head Room: 935 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 348 L Tires: Width: 205 mm Front Head Room: 1,005 mm Curb weight: 1,310 kg Wheelbase: 2,635 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall height: 1,480 mm Overall Width: 1,760 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,380 mm Fuel Capacity: 59 L Overall Length: 4,570 mm Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm Rear Leg Room: 915 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,375 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

