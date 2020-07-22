Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows!
From the sporty aesthetic to the engaging driving experience, this Mitsubishi Lancer has a lot to offer over the bland competition. This 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.
This Mitsubishi Lancer builds on a proud history of outperforming drivers' expectations while quickening their pulses. Its rigid body construction and sport-tuned suspension deliver the safety and excitement you're looking for. This Lancer features a striking exterior design complemented by a sporty front grille, bold body lines, and a commanding aerodynamic stance. This Mitsubishi Lancer delivers an invigorating driving experience, designed to outperform. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Engine Immobilizer
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 6.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Driver knee airbags
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 935 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 348 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
Curb weight: 1,310 kg
Wheelbase: 2,635 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall height: 1,480 mm
Overall Width: 1,760 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,380 mm
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Overall Length: 4,570 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
Rear Leg Room: 915 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,375 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
