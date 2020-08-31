2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks POWER DOORS Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Cupholders: Front Center Console: Full with storage Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Driver knee airbags Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Head Room: 935 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 348 L Tires: Width: 205 mm Front Head Room: 1,005 mm Curb weight: 1,310 kg Wheelbase: 2,635 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall height: 1,480 mm Overall Width: 1,760 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,380 mm Fuel Capacity: 59 L Overall Length: 4,570 mm Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm Rear Leg Room: 915 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,375 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

