From the sporty aesthetic to the engaging driving experience, this Mitsubishi Lancer has a lot to offer over the bland competition. This 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.
This Mitsubishi Lancer builds on a proud history of outperforming drivers' expectations while quickening their pulses. Its rigid body construction and sport-tuned suspension deliver the safety and excitement you're looking for. This Lancer features a striking exterior design complemented by a sporty front grille, bold body lines, and a commanding aerodynamic stance. This Mitsubishi Lancer delivers an invigorating driving experience, designed to outperform. This sedan has 110,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Windows, Power Doors, Cd Player.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front
Center Console: Full with storage
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Radio data system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Driver knee airbags
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 935 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 348 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
Curb weight: 1,310 kg
Wheelbase: 2,635 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall height: 1,480 mm
Overall Width: 1,760 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,380 mm
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Overall Length: 4,570 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
Rear Leg Room: 915 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,375 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
