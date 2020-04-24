Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Altima

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Altima

SV

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

  1. 1588778428
  2. 1588778428
  3. 1588778428
  4. 1588778428
  5. 1588778428
  6. 1588778428
  7. 1588778428
  8. 1588778428
  9. 1588778428
  10. 1588778428
  11. 1588778428
  12. 1588778428
  13. 1588778428
  14. 1588778428
  15. 1588778428
  16. 1588778428
  17. 1588778428
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 181,801KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4940073
  • Stock #: C1247
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

EXCELLENT CONDITION!!!! LOADED!!!!!!
BACK UP CAMERA!! SUNROOF!!!
Best Motors both locations are open and continue to follow the practices recommended by public health authorities, including frequent hand washing, sanitizing of work places and social distancing of no less than 2 metres between individuals. We are committed and aware of the seriousness of the current situation and the safety and health of our customers, our employees and our community, which are always our top priority..
OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
Some Vehicles Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!

LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE!!!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!

ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .

Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!

3 MONTH LUBRICO LIMITED SUPERIOR
POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IS INCLUDED
AT NO EXTRA CHARGE !!!
FREE RUST PROOF UNDERCOATING
FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!

Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!

To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Motors

2012 Toyota Yaris LE
 58,109 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Matrix XR
 163,740 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 183,388 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery (coming soon)
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

289-988-XXXX

(click to show)

289-988-8088

Alternate Numbers
905-536-3232

Send A Message