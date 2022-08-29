Menu
2015 Nissan Altima

194,350 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

905-312-8181

2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

Location

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

194,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9268537
  • Stock #: 328082
  • VIN: 1n4al3ap8fn328082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 328082
  • Mileage 194,350 KM

Vehicle Description

4 cly auto air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd bluetooth power sunroof back up camera heated seats power windows power door locks alloy rims key less entry certified

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

