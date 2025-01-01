Menu
2015 Nissan Micra SV, excellent conditions,super clean,low kilometres,gas saver,2 previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TZfyoNYSYpOegZeyJAOagVA96qyu87Yy

122,000 KM

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
122,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP0FL249513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Micra SV, excellent conditions,super clean,low kilometres,gas saver,2 previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TZfyoNYSYpOegZeyJAOagVA96qyu87Yy

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

