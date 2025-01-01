$9,495+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra
SV
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Nissan Micra SV, excellent conditions,super clean,low kilometres,gas saver,2 previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TZfyoNYSYpOegZeyJAOagVA96qyu87Yy
