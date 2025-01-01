$10,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 167,888 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum | AWD | 7-Seater | Navigation | Rear DVD Screens
This Certified 2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum is fully loaded with luxury, technology, and comfort features — perfect for families and long trips!
🔹 3.5L V6 Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Confident Year-Round Handling
🔹 Navigation System – Easy Guidance Anywhere You Go
🔹 Back-Up Camera + 360° Around View Monitor – Enhanced Safety
🔹 Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Screens – Keep Passengers Entertained
🔹 Heated Leather Seats – Front & Middle Row for Comfort
🔹 Ventilated Front Seats – Stay Cool in Summer
🔹 Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) – Extra Safety on the Highway
🔹 Power Panoramic Sunroof – Bright & Spacious Cabin
🔹 Power Liftgate – Convenient Cargo Access
🔹 Premium Bose Sound System – Crystal Clear Audio
🔹 Bluetooth + USB + AUX – Stay Connected on the Go
🔹 Tri-Zone Climate Control – Comfort for Everyone
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish and Functional
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Lien-Free, Accident History, Odometer Records (Canada & U.S.)
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It Right To You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program
905-975-9705