$6,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT SV
2015 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT SV
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,493 KM
Vehicle Description
[Certified] 2015 Nissan Sentra SV – Well-Equipped & Ready to Drive!
Vehicle Details:
✔ Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder
✔ Transmission: Automatic
✔ Drivetrain: FWD
✔ Exterior Features: Powered Sunroof, Power Side Mirrors, Rear Parking Sensors
✔ Interior Comfort: Cloth Seating, Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control
✔ Technology & Convenience: Backup Camera, Navigation, Keyless Entry, Satellite Radio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with Auxiliary Port
✔ Safety & Handling: Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Power Windows & Doors
📅 Book Your Test Drive Today!
We offer a 100% online car-buying experience, including financing and delivery options! Our team is dedicated to providing unbeatable deals and top-tier service.
💎 Why Buy From Us?
✔ OMVIC Licensed Dealership – Buy with confidence
✔ CarProof VERIFIED – Includes Lien Search, Registration, Accident History & Odometer Records for U.S. and Canada
✔ No Hidden Fees – Price + HST + Licensing, That’s It!
✔ Trade-Ins Welcome – Looking for something else? We’ll find it for you!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📅 Test Drives by Appointment Only – Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: GusMarkos@gmail.com
🚗 Need Delivery? We deliver anywhere in Ontario! Traveling to see us? Ask about our Customer Travel Program.
Don't miss out on this 2015 Nissan Sentra SV – Contact us today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GG Cars
Email GG Cars
GG Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-975-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-975-9705