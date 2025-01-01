$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra
4dr Sdn CVT SV ONLY 82000KM,ACCIDENT FREE
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,028KM
Good Condition
VIN 3n1ab7apxfl683634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,028 KM
Vehicle Description
only 82000km,accident free,clean carfax,alloys,back-up camera,heated seats,safety included,no added fees.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
