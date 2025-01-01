Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>only 82000km,accident free,clean carfax,alloys,back-up camera,heated seats,safety included,no added fees.</p>

2015 Nissan Sentra

82,028 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn CVT SV ONLY 82000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle
13130939

2015 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn CVT SV ONLY 82000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

  1. 1761946565219
  2. 1761946565677
  3. 1761946566071
  4. 1761946566491
  5. 1761946566940
  6. 1761946567334
  7. 1761946567750
  8. 1761946568137
  9. 1761946568579
  10. 1761946568945
  11. 1761946569378
  12. 1761946569783
  13. 1761946570181
  14. 1761946570579
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,028KM
Good Condition
VIN 3n1ab7apxfl683634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,028 KM

Vehicle Description

only 82000km,accident free,clean carfax,alloys,back-up camera,heated seats,safety included,no added fees.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service

Used 2015 Toyota Yaris 5dr HB Auto SE ONLY 56000KM ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Toyota Yaris 5dr HB Auto SE ONLY 56000KM ACCIDENT FREE 56,430 KM $15,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic LX ONLY 53000KM,ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Honda Civic LX ONLY 53000KM,ACCIDENT FREE 53,480 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE 28,520 KM $16,500 + tax & lic

Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-318-XXXX

(click to show)

905-318-3353

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

2015 Nissan Sentra