Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

G&G Cars

78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-975-9705

Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,374KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4449936
  • Stock #: GG54620001
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5FL689177
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

*CERTIFED* This 2015 Nissan Sentra is Featured in the very nice SV trim level with the fun to drive Manual Transmission paired up with it's terrific 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine for amazing fuel efficiency. Kept in really Great Condition inside and out, Ontario Vehicle with only One previous Owner and a completely Accident Free History with the full Carfax Vehicle History Report Available. Plus we've given this Sentra a full Detailing, fresh Oil Change and Servicing, & put it through a Complete Mechanical Inspection to ensure everything is working Perfectly! The SV builds on the S with standard Air Conditioning, and upgraded Cloth Upholstery, plus a major injection of new standard equipment for 2015. This includes a Proximity Key with Push-Button Start, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Satellite Radio, 5.0-inch Infotainment System with Integrated Apps and Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Hands-Free Text Message Assistant, Automatic Headlamps, and the easy-fill tire alert system from the Altima that honks the horn when the correct tire pressure has been reached. From a visuals perspective, the SV also gets 16-inch Alloy Wheels, and Leather-Wrapping for the Steering Wheel and Shift Knob.


OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All of our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.


Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 531-9705 or (905) 975-9705, email: inquireggcars@gmail.com. We’re located at 78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton ON, L8H 4R5. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G&G Cars

2012 Hyundai Accent GL
 173,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX
 161,647 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L
 161,766 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
G&G Cars

G&G Cars

GG Cars

78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-975-XXXX

(click to show)

905-975-9705

Send A Message