78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-975-9705
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
*CERTIFED* This 2015 Nissan Sentra is Featured in the very nice SV trim level with the fun to drive Manual Transmission paired up with it's terrific 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine for amazing fuel efficiency. Kept in really Great Condition inside and out, Ontario Vehicle with only One previous Owner and a completely Accident Free History with the full Carfax Vehicle History Report Available. Plus we've given this Sentra a full Detailing, fresh Oil Change and Servicing, & put it through a Complete Mechanical Inspection to ensure everything is working Perfectly! The SV builds on the S with standard Air Conditioning, and upgraded Cloth Upholstery, plus a major injection of new standard equipment for 2015. This includes a Proximity Key with Push-Button Start, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Satellite Radio, 5.0-inch Infotainment System with Integrated Apps and Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Hands-Free Text Message Assistant, Automatic Headlamps, and the easy-fill tire alert system from the Altima that honks the horn when the correct tire pressure has been reached. From a visuals perspective, the SV also gets 16-inch Alloy Wheels, and Leather-Wrapping for the Steering Wheel and Shift Knob.
