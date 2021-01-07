+ taxes & licensing
1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7
ONE OWNER!!! REMOTE START SYSTEM!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BRAND NEW COOPER AT3 TIRES ALL AROUND!!! 8.4 INCH DISPLAY!!! CLEAN!!! 2015 RAM 1500 Big Horn Quad Cab 4x4 equipped with the legendary 5.7L HEMI engine and 8 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include cloth premium bench seat, luxury group, remote start and security group, power driver seat, fog lamps, power multi-function fold away mirrors, 8.4 inch touchscreen display, rear power sliding window, backup camera, bluetooth, and chrome tubular side steps. Other accessories include a spray-n bedliner and tonneau cover. This one owner RAM is accident free, comes fully certified with BRAND NEW COOPER AT3 TIRES ALL AROUND and BRAND NEW FRONT PADS AND ROTORS, and is finished in black clear coat!
