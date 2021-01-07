Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

78,304 KM

Details Description

$26,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,975

+ taxes & licensing

Dewildt Chrysler

905-312-0090

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

BIG HORN | ONE OWNER | REMOTE START | 4X4 |

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

BIG HORN | ONE OWNER | REMOTE START | 4X4 |

Location

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

Contact Seller

$26,975

+ taxes & licensing

78,304KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6524437
  • Stock #: UC4004A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT4FS595493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black w/Diesel Grey St
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC4004A
  • Mileage 78,304 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER!!! REMOTE START SYSTEM!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BRAND NEW COOPER AT3 TIRES ALL AROUND!!! 8.4 INCH DISPLAY!!! CLEAN!!! 2015 RAM 1500 Big Horn Quad Cab 4x4 equipped with the legendary 5.7L HEMI engine and 8 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include cloth premium bench seat, luxury group, remote start and security group, power driver seat, fog lamps, power multi-function fold away mirrors, 8.4 inch touchscreen display, rear power sliding window, backup camera, bluetooth, and chrome tubular side steps. Other accessories include a spray-n bedliner and tonneau cover. This one owner RAM is accident free, comes fully certified with BRAND NEW COOPER AT3 TIRES ALL AROUND and BRAND NEW FRONT PADS AND ROTORS, and is finished in black clear coat!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dewildt Chrysler

2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 91,350 KM
$9,575 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SLT | ...
 168,518 KM
$20,975 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler S...
 11,350 KM
$33,975 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dewildt Chrysler

Dewildt Chrysler

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

Call Dealer

905-312-XXXX

(click to show)

905-312-0090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory