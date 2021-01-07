Menu
2015 RAM 1500

118,951 KM

Details Description

Dewildt Chrysler

905-312-0090

LARAMIE | LEATHER | DIESEL | NAVIGATION |

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

118,951KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6524440
  • Stock #: D21002B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NM9FS726896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D21002B
  • Mileage 118,951 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SEATS!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! DIESEL ENGINE!!!! NAVIGATION!!! POWER SUNROOF!!! UPGRADED TIRE AND WHEEL PKG!!! 2015 RAM 1500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 equipped with the fuel efficient 3.0L Turbo Diesel Engine and 8 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include leather trimmed bench seat, convenience group, heated seats, ventilated seats, navigation, power driver and passenger seat, heated steering wheel, rain sensitive wipers, power folding mirrors, bluetooth, spray-in bedliner, front and rear park assist, class IV hitch, 8.4 inch touchscreen display, alpine sound system, backup camera, and bi-function projector headlamps. This RAM will come fully certified with BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, and is finished in granite crystal metallic clear coat!!

