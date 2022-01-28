$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wayne's Auto World
905-544-5568
2015 Smart fortwo
2015 Smart fortwo
Pure
Location
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
53,388KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8172961
- Stock #: 2775
- VIN: WMEEJ3BA7FK812775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 53,388 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wayne's Auto World
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wayne's Auto World
Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1