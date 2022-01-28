Menu
2015 Smart fortwo

53,388 KM

Details Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Pure

Pure

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

53,388KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8172961
  • Stock #: 2775
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA7FK812775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 53,388 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

