2015 Subaru Forester

210,061 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

2015 Subaru Forester

2015 Subaru Forester

XT Limited w/Tech Pkg

2015 Subaru Forester

XT Limited w/Tech Pkg

Location

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-544-5524

Certified + E-Tested

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

210,061KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7865577
  • VIN: JF2SJHWC9FH410832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,061 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW INVENTORY ALERT

 

2015 SUBARU FORESTER XLT

 

 

The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licenscing 

 

Once the vehicle is purchased with the additional fees listed above the new owner will receive a vehicle safety certification and valid E-TEST.

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history. 

 

WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT! 

 

Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accomodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

