<p>1 owner hybrid, accident free, only 96000km,power seat,back-up camera,heated seats,safety included,no added fees</p>

2015 Toyota Camry

96,030 KM

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Camry

LE HYBRID,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE

12005875

2015 Toyota Camry

LE HYBRID,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,030KM
Good Condition
VIN 4t1bd1fk7fu162037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,030 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner hybrid, accident free, only 96000km,power seat,back-up camera,heated seats,safety included,no added fees

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

2015 Toyota Camry