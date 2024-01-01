$17,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Toyota Camry
LE HYBRID,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE
2015 Toyota Camry
LE HYBRID,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,030KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4t1bd1fk7fu162037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,030 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
1 owner hybrid, accident free, only 96000km,power seat,back-up camera,heated seats,safety included,no added fees
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service
2018 Mazda CX-3 GS ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 54000KM 54,280 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Kicks S ACCIDENT FREE,56000KM 56,864 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
2008 Lexus LS 600H LS 600 HL HYBRID ONLY 106000KM 106,145 KM $24,000 + tax & lic
Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-318-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
905-318-3353
2015 Toyota Camry