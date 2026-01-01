$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Toyota Highlander
XLE
2015 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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VIN 5TDJKRFH6FS185516
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
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905-546-XXXX(click to show)
905-546-7373
Alternate Numbers905-543-7373
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Parkdale Auto Centre
905-546-7373
2015 Toyota Highlander