Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>accident free, only 80000km,XLE model, power sunroof, back-up camera, heated seats,safety included,no added fees or charges, excellent condition.</p>

2015 Toyota RAV4

80,415 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE,ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 80000KM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE,ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 80000KM

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

  1. 1707518128
  2. 1707518133
  3. 1707518139
  4. 1707518143
  5. 1707518150
  6. 1707518155
  7. 1707518160
  8. 1707518164
  9. 1707518168
  10. 1707518172
  11. 1707518175
  12. 1707518180
  13. 1707518186
  14. 1707518192
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
80,415KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2t3wfrev9fw233087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,415 KM

Vehicle Description

accident free, only 80000km,XLE model, power sunroof, back-up camera, heated seats,safety included,no added fees or charges, excellent condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service

Used 2015 Toyota Yaris LE,ONLY 19000KM,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Toyota Yaris LE,ONLY 19000KM,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE 19,975 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Mazda Miata MX-5 GX 0NLY 71000KM,ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5 GX 0NLY 71000KM,ACCIDENT FREE 71,213 KM $15,500 + tax & lic
Used 2001 Volkswagen Golf gas for sale in Hamilton, ON
2001 Volkswagen Golf gas 64,996 KM $7,495 + tax & lic

Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

Call Dealer

905-318-XXXX

(click to show)

905-318-3353

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4