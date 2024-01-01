$19,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
XLE,ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 80000KM
2015 Toyota RAV4
XLE,ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 80000KM
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
80,415KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2t3wfrev9fw233087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,415 KM
Vehicle Description
accident free, only 80000km,XLE model, power sunroof, back-up camera, heated seats,safety included,no added fees or charges, excellent condition.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
