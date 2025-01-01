Menu
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

2015 Toyota RAV4

165,065 KM

Details Description

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

12875225

2015 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Logo_AccidentFree

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,065KM
VIN 2T3DFREV8FW301726

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 165,065 KM

Vehicle Description

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
$17,499

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2015 Toyota RAV4