2015 Toyota RAV4

18,500 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE ALL WHEEL DRIVE | SUNROOF | CERTIFIED

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE ALL WHEEL DRIVE | SUNROOF | CERTIFIED

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

18,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7838646
  • Stock #: A210200X
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV1FW245148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 18,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


XLE 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI AWD 6-Speed Automatic

One Owner, AWD, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

