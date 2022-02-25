2015 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 5 2 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8392002

8392002 Stock #: A4555

A4555 VIN: 2T3BFREV3FW344555

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A4555

Mileage 114,522 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.