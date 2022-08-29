Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota RAV4

173,991 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

173,991KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9172972
  • Stock #: 353759
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV9FW353759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,991 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 6.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 173,991 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2011 Lincoln MKX AWD...
 181,252 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Genesis...
 163,473 KM
$10,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory