2015 Toyota Yaris

194,507 KM

Details Description

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2015 Toyota Yaris

2015 Toyota Yaris

SE

2015 Toyota Yaris

SE

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Logo_AccidentFree

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

194,507KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9833855
  Stock #: 039298
  VIN: VNKKTUD35FA039298

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 194,507 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 6.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

2015 Toyota Yaris SE
 194,507 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
