2015 Volkswagen Golf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 9 5 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8640191

8640191 Stock #: 100908

100908 VIN: 3VW817AU4FM018949

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 70,954 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Trip Computer Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.